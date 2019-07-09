Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Reaches $16.63 After 4.00% Down Move; C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shorts Raised By 7.53%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) had an increase of 7.53% in short interest. CHRW’s SI was 9.62 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.53% from 8.95 million shares previously. With 1.10 million avg volume, 9 days are for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s short sellers to cover CHRW’s short positions. The SI to C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s float is 7.01%. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 330,622 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by Kass Jordan T. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985. Shares for $265,189 were sold by Freeman Angela K.. LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974 worth of stock or 2,399 shares. The insider OBRIEN CHRIS sold 1,100 shares worth $98,307.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.27 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.9 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 20.56% above currents $82.53 stock price. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 4.

Analysts await Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TVTY’s profit will be $31.48M for 6.30 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Tivity Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.