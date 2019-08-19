Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Forms $18.09 Double Bottom; Wildcat Capital Management Upped By $3.71 Million Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) formed double bottom with $16.64 target or 8.00% below today’s $18.09 share price. Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) has $865.30 million valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 329,118 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 47.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TVTY News: 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health Backs 2018 Rev $607M-$625M; 30/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Launches Million Pound Challenge; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health 1Q Rev $149.9M; 03/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health 1Q EPS 49c; 14/05/2018 – Tivity Health and Health eVillages Provide Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH AFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Seeks Nominations for Annual Award Celebrating Inspirational Members; 09/04/2018 – Tivity Health CEO Donato Tramuto Named Chairman of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council; 01/05/2018 – Health eVillages Founder and Tivity Health CEO Donato Tramuto Presented at Unite To Cure, The 4th International Vatican Confere

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 113.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wildcat Capital Management Llc acquired 22,368 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Wildcat Capital Management Llc holds 42,053 shares with $7.01M value, up from 19,685 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $524.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING NEW TEAM FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA AS PART OF SERVICES PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Dodges EU Bullet as Markets Deliver Rapid Retribution; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 177.22 million shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs stated it has 16,152 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Viking Global Invsts Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 49,003 shares. 82,303 were reported by First Allied Advisory. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,904 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cordasco Network invested in 100 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 454,723 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Df Dent And, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,582 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 794,591 shares. 148,240 are owned by Montrusco Bolton Investments. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1St Source Savings Bank invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 13.55% above currents $183.7 stock price. Facebook had 33 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”.