Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Forms $18.09 Double Bottom; Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 84 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 54 sold and reduced stock positions in Chatham Lodging Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 39.21 million shares, up from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chatham Lodging Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 62 New Position: 22.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) formed double bottom with $17.00 target or 6.00% below today’s $18.09 share price. Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) has $865.30M valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 329,118 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 47.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TVTY News: 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH AFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Tivity Health to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 49C; 13/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH INC TVTY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16, REV VIEW $617.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q REV. $149.9M, EST. $154.4M; 02/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Seeks Nominations for Annual Award Celebrating Inspirational Members; 14/05/2018 – Tivity Health and Health eVillages Provide Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico; 30/04/2018 – Monarch Partners Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Tivity Health

Forward Management Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust for 771,490 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 2.82 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 35,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,198 shares.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Due To Growing Recession Risks, I Am Reducing My Position By 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock increased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 325,439 shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) has declined 15.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $799.05 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.54 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.