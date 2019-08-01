Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Forms $17.45 Double Bottom; Shorts at Kvh Industries (KVHI) Lowered By 5.73%

Kvh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. KVHI’s SI was 134,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 143,000 shares previously. With 38,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Kvh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s short sellers to cover KVHI’s short positions. The SI to Kvh Industries Inc’s float is 1.04%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 25,469 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) formed double bottom with $15.88 target or 9.00% below today’s $17.45 share price. Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) has $832.41 million valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 753,649 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 47.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TVTY News: 30/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Launches Million Pound Challenge; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 49C; 03/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Tivity Health; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q REV. $149.9M, EST. $154.4M; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health Backs 2018 EPS $2.12-EPS $2.20; 30/04/2018 – Monarch Partners Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Tivity Health; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tivity Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TVTY); 24/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH AFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KVH Industries, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Cap Management Lc invested in 0.31% or 299,058 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Co accumulated 0.03% or 14,322 shares. Pitcairn owns 22,801 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 253,695 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 25,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 56,199 were reported by Comml Bank Of Mellon. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 114,267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.03% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 23,395 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Interest Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Thb Asset Mgmt has 220,315 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $180.59 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20,145 activity. 1,764 shares were sold by JACKSON ELIZABETH, worth $20,145 on Thursday, February 14.