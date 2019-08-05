Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Forms $16.59 Double Bottom; Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted Iberiabank (IBKC) Stake By $1.35 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 19,081 shares as Iberiabank Corp (IBKC)’s stock declined 0.28%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 187,252 shares with $13.43 million value, up from 168,171 last quarter. Iberiabank Corp now has $4.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 388,395 shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) formed double bottom with $15.43 target or 7.00% below today’s $16.59 share price. Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) has $791.38M valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 466,005 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 47.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TVTY News: 30/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Launches Million Pound Challenge; 29/05/2018 – Tivity Health to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Matrix Medical Network announces the appointment of Heidi Cannon as Senior Vice President, Account Management; 24/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Tivity Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH INC TVTY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16, REV VIEW $617.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health Backs 2018 Rev $607M-$625M; 02/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Seeks Nominations for Annual Award Celebrating Inspirational Members; 13/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 49C

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Equity Bancshares Inc stake by 24,898 shares to 253,563 valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Contura Energy Inc stake by 37,128 shares and now owns 30,872 shares. Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). City Holdg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 500 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 35,466 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 164,690 shares. 289,239 are owned by Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Huntington Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,521 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.01% or 1,834 shares. Fj Management Lc has invested 0.91% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5.05 million shares. 63,727 are held by Putnam Invests Ltd. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 5,900 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 2,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,437 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was bought by COOPER ANGUS R II. MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR also sold $74,819 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $972,530 was bought by KOERNER JOHN E III. On Monday, March 11 the insider Maples Ricky E bought $75,250.

Analysts await Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TVTY’s profit will be $31.48 million for 6.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Tivity Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.