Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) EPS Estimated At $0.66; Ball (BLL) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Ball Corp (BLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 179 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 209 reduced and sold stock positions in Ball Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 262.22 million shares, down from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ball Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 173 Increased: 105 New Position: 74.

Analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 24.53% from last quarter's $0.53 EPS. TVTY's profit would be $31.48M giving it 6.30 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Tivity Health, Inc.'s analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 605,262 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 50.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $792.81 million. It offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and insurance exchanges. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides access to its WholeHealth Living network primarily to commercial health plans.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $23.43 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 54.73 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 26.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 8.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation for 1.50 million shares. Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 3.07 million shares or 6.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has 5.44% invested in the company for 737,153 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 5.14% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 842,119 shares.