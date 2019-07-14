Tiverton Asset Management Upped Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position; Fmr Lifted Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake

Fmr Llc increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 24.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc acquired 829,800 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Fmr Llc holds 4.17 million shares with $33.25M value, up from 3.34 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 387,207 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 112% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 32,983 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 62,433 shares with $1.54 million value, up from 29,450 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 4.83M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Ascendis Pharma A/S stake by 7,128 shares to 19,595 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 14,015 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turkey presses for rights of Turkish Cypriots in Noble gas deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Noble Energy had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $26 target. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 14,052 shares. 6.60 million are held by Geode Mgmt Limited Company. Tiverton Asset Management Lc owns 0.07% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 62,433 shares. Oslo Asset As owns 1.04M shares. Chilton Cap Limited reported 0.05% stake. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 0.71% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 221,187 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 0% or 30,798 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.20 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.03% or 1.70M shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.73% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 22.14M shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 313,968 shares. Psagot House invested in 212,738 shares or 0.22% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 23,841 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity. Shares for $379,150 were sold by Fisher Kenneth M. on Friday, February 1.