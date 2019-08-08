Tiverton Asset Management Upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Holding; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $78.40 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 214,560 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 90.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6,751 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 3,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $205.62. About 446,088 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – HARVEY SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Economist Boak Sees ‘Positive Mix’ for Australian Growth (Video); 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AGREES TO PAY $110 MILLION OVER FOREX CONDUCT; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 08/03/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2.1 EUROS FROM 1.91 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 102,189 shares to 10,497 shares, valued at $192,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 81,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,948 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

