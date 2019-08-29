Tiverton Asset Management Upped Ameren (AEE) Holding By $419,385; FTD Group (FTD) Sentiment Is 0.59

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 538.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 5,745 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 4.78%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 6,811 shares with $501,000 value, up from 1,066 last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $18.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 250,939 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048

FTD Group Inc (FTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 17 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 29 sold and reduced their equity positions in FTD Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.94 million shares, down from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding FTD Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 11.

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting firm primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It currently has negative earnings. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related services and products to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1014240000. About 3.45M shares traded. FTD Companies, Inc. (FTD) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FTD News: 07/03/2018 – FTD Cos.: ‘Different Approach to Media-Based Marketing’ for Certain Brands Hurt Valentine’s Day Result; 07/03/2018 – FTD COMPANIES INC FTD.O SAYS PRELIMINARY FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGES COMPANY HAS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 14/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES – IN 2018, WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND PROGRAM TARGETING TDP43 IN ALS AND FTD AND ITS ALPHA-SYNUCLEIN PROGRAM FOR PD; 02/04/2018 – FTD Cos. Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $52M-$62M; 02/04/2018 – FTD 4Q REV. $278.1M, EST. $274.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – FTD COS. SEES 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA IN LOWER HALF OF FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Wave Life Sciences to Present Data on ALS and FTD Programs and on Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – FTD Companies, Inc. Relocating Headquarters To Chicago; 07/03/2018 – FTD Cos.: Discussions With Lenders and Largest Stockholder Liberty Interactive About Financing Are Ongoing; 08/05/2018 – FTD 1Q REV. $318.2M, EST. $292.5M (2 EST.)

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FTD Companies, Inc. for 1.10 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 3.71 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 843,490 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,568 shares.

More notable recent FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alector Reports Recent Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: FTD Companies (FTD) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prevail Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prothena Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Denali Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 1.59M shares. Virtu Limited accumulated 14,403 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 23,092 shares. 399,974 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.04% or 4,040 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Comm Ltd holds 0.03% or 47,129 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.02% or 30,235 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ajo LP has 406,315 shares. 52,964 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 8,150 were reported by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co. Interactive Fincl Advisors owns 444 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.02 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 47,868 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) stake by 5,585 shares to 18,733 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,147 shares and now owns 42,460 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.