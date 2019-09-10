Tiverton Asset Management Trimmed Its Mednax (MD) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE) by $4.67 Million as Stock Value Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 101,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.41M, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 650,641 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 91,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 14,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 105,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 588,247 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 9,576 shares to 10,888 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $70.55 million for 6.91 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

