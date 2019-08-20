Tiverton Asset Management Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Holding as Valuation Rose; Ls Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 86,716 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 79,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 794,045 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.29. About 189,189 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,054 shares to 718,595 shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 9,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,540 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 44,053 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 569,564 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt holds 11,334 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Paloma holds 14,973 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 93,154 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 8,547 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 236,966 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 7,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gp invested in 0% or 1,414 shares. Nomura Holdg reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 14,700 are held by Bennicas & Associate. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,849 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 307 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 316,440 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greystone Managed Investments owns 8,698 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,819 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Brandywine Global Inv Management holds 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 23,948 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cap Fund has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 550 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests, a Japan-based fund reported 110 shares. 27 are owned by Fred Alger Management. Franklin Resource reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 257 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 74 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

