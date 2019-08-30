Tiverton Asset Management Trimmed By $918,554 Its Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Stake; Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund (APF)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) stake by 46.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 11,743 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 21,837 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc now has $8.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 40,210 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR)

Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc (APF) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 15 sold and decreased their positions in Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 8.40 million shares, down from 8.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 21.39% above currents $80.46 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 14. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) rating on Monday, April 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $92 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 325,891 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 0.03% or 34,571 shares. Aperio Llc accumulated 53,316 shares. Tributary Mngmt reported 8,900 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mngmt Co Ca has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 164,200 shares. California-based Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 4,301 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 122,913 shares. Hallmark Management invested in 200,789 shares or 2% of the stock. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 52,925 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Boston Prtn owns 1.15 million shares. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Dupont Management Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 74,900 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 10 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 381,607 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Google Inc stake by 8,503 shares to 70,558 valued at $83.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chubb Corp/The stake by 11,426 shares and now owns 19,867 shares. Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.