Tiverton Asset Management Trimmed Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stake by $1.07 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $37.34 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 81,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 465,699 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.43M, up from 384,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 92.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 21,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 1,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85,000, down from 23,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 331,184 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold AGIO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sivik Ltd reported 30,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 9,678 were reported by Utah Retirement. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 97,760 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.04% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 212,321 shares. 43,132 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 80,921 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Axa accumulated 236,919 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 4,022 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 167,470 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 821,716 shares.

Analysts await Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.90 earnings per share, down 16.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. After $-1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agios (AGIO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.4% – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Agios Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Agios Announces Orlando Oliveira Appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager, International – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agios’ (AGIO) Loss Widens in Q2, Tibsovo Drives Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting AGIO Put And Call Options For November 15th – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,574 shares to 19,477 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 23,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,224 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 99,587 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 8,692 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 13,802 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 960,399 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,755 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.08% or 19,491 shares. Greenleaf reported 26,869 shares stake. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division reported 3,800 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Net Lc has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,559 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 475,220 shares. 4,463 are held by Hrt Limited Liability. Nomura Inc holds 0.03% or 16,106 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.