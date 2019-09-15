Tiverton Asset Management Stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Boosted by $2.55 Million as Share Price Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $4.40 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 23,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 112,604 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35M, up from 89,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.98 million shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewsBreak: PG&E Settles for $11 billion on Wildfire Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Alternative Ltd Partnership reported 1.70 million shares stake. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited reported 35,322 shares stake. Nokota Limited Partnership reported 4.19 million shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com invested in 363,987 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 1,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 37,085 shares. 200,024 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.22 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 500 shares. Highland Cap Management LP reported 0.71% stake. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 18,363 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. Empyrean Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 2.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jennison Ltd invested in 1.82M shares. Invesco invested in 0.02% or 4.19M shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Counselors accumulated 243,228 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argi Invest Service Lc reported 38,567 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co has 5.44M shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt invested in 67,900 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 49,820 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 68,437 shares. Smith Moore has 30,939 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.27% or 4.59 million shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc accumulated 54,053 shares. Thompson reported 59,601 shares stake. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pggm Invs reported 2.52 million shares stake. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.62% or 98,787 shares. Janney Cap Limited Co has 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7,679 shares to 11,857 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,512 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&Gâ€™s chief financial officer, other top executives get big pay raises – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.