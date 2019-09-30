Tiverton Asset Management Raised Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Position by $1.48 Million as Share Price Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Has Upped Position by $2.20 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 380.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 19,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 24,622 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 5,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 450,301 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05M shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Corp invested 0.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Fin Serv Grp holds 0% or 7,010 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc owns 404,323 shares. 345,400 are owned by Nomura Holdg. Carroll Associates has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 130 shares stake. Sei holds 0.01% or 106,845 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Il invested in 89,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Price Michael F owns 0.13% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 42,301 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Macquarie reported 79,100 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 221,815 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 6,809 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares to 289,000 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 18,315 shares to 14,948 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,057 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 7,302 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Private Communications Na invested 0.17% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 2,280 shares. 38,592 are held by Legal General Public Limited. California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has invested 1.62% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gp One Trading LP has 7,438 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Soroban Cap Prtnrs LP holds 3.19% or 2.79M shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 708,881 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $6.89M worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Tuesday, August 20. The insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160.