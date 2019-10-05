Tiverton Asset Management Raised Its Insmed (INSM) Stake by $460,825; Shares Declined; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Valuation Declined, Advisors Capital Management Upped Stake by $2.79 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 56,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 423,187 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02 million, up from 366,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 2.37 million shares traded or 93.07% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 369.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 18,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 4,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 1.31 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Insmed Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Insmed Extends Patent Protection in Japan to 2033 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insmed Inc (INSM) Chairman, President & CEO William Lewis Sold $10.4 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Latest Biotechnology Advancements may be Key to Unlock new Autism Treatments – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed Announces Management Changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 22,985 shares to 28,534 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,219 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 842,246 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 1.50M shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Lp owns 2,310 shares. Century Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 148,026 shares. Northern Trust has 978,451 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Blackrock has 7.24 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Company holds 67,027 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 154,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Polar Cap Llp owns 492,640 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.