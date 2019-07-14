Tiverton Asset Management Position in Mednax (MD) Has Cut by $2.47 Million; Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 91,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 105,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 592,849 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 2,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 20,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.39M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large (FNDF) by 74,079 shares to 107,160 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,047 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M on Thursday, February 7.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16,835 shares to 31,761 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Corp/The by 11,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.36 million for 7.78 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.