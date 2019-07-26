Tiverton Asset Management Position In Centene (CNC) Was Lifted; As Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Stock Rose, Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut by $948,300 Its Holding

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (LOW) by 52.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 2.57M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 133.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 127,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,120 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 95,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 2.18M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10,300 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Mngmt stated it has 31,313 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Group Lp has invested 1.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Golub Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 40,112 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd. Twin Tree Management LP holds 84,146 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Independent Invsts owns 0.59% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,800 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 9,639 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap invested in 1.31% or 12,485 shares. Estabrook Mngmt stated it has 435 shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 23,363 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moody State Bank Division accumulated 0.37% or 123,919 shares. 38,060 were accumulated by Nippon Life Global Americas Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.80 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 961,972 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oz Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 701,366 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank Association Oh holds 16,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pointstate Lp invested in 379,188 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has 2.25 million shares. Intrust Bankshares Na invested 0.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 23,963 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 300,995 are held by Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj. 111,771 are held by Proshare Advsrs Lc. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 212,226 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halfmoon Parent Inc by 7,526 shares to 64,027 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 37,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,490 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

