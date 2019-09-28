Tiverton Asset Management Maintains Stake in Littelfuse (LFUS); Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $17.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 261.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 6,218 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 1,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 89,521 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS)

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 231,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 722,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.96 million, down from 953,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 819,656 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23,331 shares to 983,135 shares, valued at $289.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 753,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.06% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 9,389 shares. Amer Intll reported 69,719 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 110,045 shares. Products Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 0.51% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 34,737 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% or 14,204 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 31,854 shares. Fund Management Sa accumulated 15,930 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Private Advisor Ltd Co owns 5,169 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.07% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Advisor Prns Lc reported 3,583 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company accumulated 286 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16,665 shares to 170,559 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 6,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,838 activity. The insider MAJOR JOHN E bought 65 shares worth $10,930.