Tiverton Asset Management Lowered Its Noble Energy (NBL) Holding by $667,766; Duquesne Family Office Has Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $18.52 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 109,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.96 million, up from 928,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 5.45M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 48.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 30,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 32,080 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $718,000, down from 62,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 4.93M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 542,670 shares to 68,530 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 257,360 shares to 601,722 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 16,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

