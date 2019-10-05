Tiverton Asset Management Lowered Caterpillar (CAT) Stake By $1.30 Million; Etrade Capital Management Trimmed By $488,725 Its Visa (V) Position

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 32.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 9,574 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 20,283 shares with $2.77 million value, down from 29,857 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $68.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 2,825 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 37,685 shares with $6.54M value, down from 40,510 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $387.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 25,831 shares to 38,276 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 10,936 shares and now owns 18,120 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 9.80% above currents $175.98 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $20300 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 10,765 shares to 335,002 valued at $58.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) stake by 12,364 shares and now owns 45,657 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 5.99% above currents $121.04 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 9.