Tiverton Asset Management Lifted Position in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $1.92 Million; Adp (ADP) Stake Upped by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 96,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 116,152 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 20,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 7.24 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

