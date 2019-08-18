Tiverton Asset Management Lifted Holding in Micron Technology (MU); Capital International Sarl Has Increased Its Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Holding

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 12,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 30,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 18,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 17.67 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 71,500 shares to 12,995 shares, valued at $165,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,590 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 11,038 are owned by First Republic Invest Management. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,006 shares. Agf Investments America Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,929 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has 3,925 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 104,032 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 1,718 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bellecapital International accumulated 0.2% or 709 shares. 1,290 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated. Brighton Jones Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,398 were reported by Conning. Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 2,305 are held by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Honeywell Intl holds 25,003 shares or 4.42% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "5 Great REIT Stocks Offering Excellent Dividends – Nasdaq" on February 11, 2019

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6,416 shares to 1,917 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 81,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,948 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).