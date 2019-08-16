Tiverton Asset Management Increases Stake in Xilinx (XLNX); Intersect Capital Boosted Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 2,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 88,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 85,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 1.64M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.47. About 1.19M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Group invested in 225 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 25,516 shares stake. Goelzer has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 148,091 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 499,296 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.74M shares or 0.75% of the stock. 10 holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 97,053 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Lc has invested 1.65% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% stake. Davis Selected Advisers reported 6,335 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs reported 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, North Star Asset Inc has 1.37% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hanson Mcclain has 192 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 694 shares to 1,265 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,946 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Limited Co holds 8,816 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 14,589 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Com has 0.35% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Affinity Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.63% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1.02M shares. Moreover, Mount Vernon Assocs Md has 2.83% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 16,971 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Co invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Baxter Bros holds 6,499 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Com accumulated 3,590 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 325,580 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc, Texas-based fund reported 518,029 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 63,857 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. 2,790 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).