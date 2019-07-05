Tiverton Asset Management Increases Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE); Spectrum Management Group Has Lifted Intuit (INTU) Stake by $549,405

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $269.96. About 476,540 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 46.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,639 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $207.98. About 727,856 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,616 shares. Pitcairn Communication stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Utd Automobile Association holds 187,457 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Daiwa Sb Invs accumulated 0.23% or 4,400 shares. Sands Mgmt Llc holds 2.21 million shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. 9,430 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Partners. Raymond James Fincl Service accumulated 7,805 shares. 4.09 million are held by Geode Cap Management. Arrowstreet Lp owns 0.86% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.39M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 8,703 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson accumulated 14 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt holds 1,164 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

