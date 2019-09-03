Tiverton Asset Management Increased Its Position in Realpage (RP) as Stock Value Declined; As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Forest Hill Capital Has Cut Stake

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 5,318 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 458.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, up from 1,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 352,435 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Provides a Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ProQR Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $41.59 million activity.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 42,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,830 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 435,432 shares. 10,380 are owned by Global Endowment Management Lp. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Albion Financial Ut has invested 0.13% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Destination Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 13 shares. First Personal Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 86,202 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.69% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 2.13M shares. American Century holds 0.21% or 3.44M shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 8.28% or 3.70 million shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.07% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 473,068 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Lc invested 0.27% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 4,229 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Louisiana-based Investar Bank to acquire Alabama bank – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Additional Authorization under Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/30/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Completion of Mainland Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,053 shares to 435,059 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.80 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.