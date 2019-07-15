Tiverton Asset Management Holds Position in Tableau Software (DATA); Argent Trust Company Has Upped Its Centene (CNC) Holding by $593,547 as Stock Value Declined

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 102.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 11,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,090 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 10,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 109.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 2,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 2,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.66 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 11,300 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,578 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 4,800 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Adirondack Trust accumulated 30 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,314 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,000 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 0.01% stake. 15,423 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Seatown Pte Limited stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Goldman Sachs invested 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 199,491 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 72 shares. Nicholas Partners LP invested in 27,420 shares or 0.31% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,327 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 14,015 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,595 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

