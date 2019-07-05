Tiverton Asset Management Holds Holding in Duke Energy (DUK); Janney Capital Management Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 72.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 11,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,417 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 15,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1322.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 97,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 7,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 18,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,296 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Commercial Bank Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,999 shares. Sabal accumulated 215,066 shares. Archford Cap Strategies owns 12,096 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,597 shares. Schnieders Llc holds 28,169 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Stralem And Comm has 3.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 77,395 shares. Moreover, Parsec Fincl Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Assocs has 2.22% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 162,667 shares. Hexavest invested 0.37% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 2,359 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Pnc Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Arbor Invest Advsrs Limited holds 11,166 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company holds 6,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 16,130 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Contreras Jaime sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inv Vrdo Tax Fr Wk Etf by 21,108 shares to 221,744 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireld Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 7,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,041 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Amt Free Shrt Etf.