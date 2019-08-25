Tiverton Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) as Stock Value Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 166.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 17,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 27,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 10,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 346,648 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 325 shares. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Street reported 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 440,666 shares. Resolution Capital Limited stated it has 7.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,830 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 15,066 shares. Amer Serv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,267 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 9,440 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 2,200 shares. Blue Fin Cap reported 1,925 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life reported 10,537 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 40,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 86,465 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 9,882 shares to 13,859 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,946 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Com reported 4,527 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap holds 75,362 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. West Chester Advisors holds 3.4% or 8,585 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Lp stated it has 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wedgewood Ptnrs has 8.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 645,699 shares. Moreover, Choate Inv Advsr has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 2.27% or 9.71M shares. Saratoga Research And Invest invested in 7.61% or 586,753 shares. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Financial owns 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,675 shares. Cap Ltd Co invested in 1.23% or 103,174 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,169 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bell State Bank has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).