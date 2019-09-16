Tiverton Asset Management Has Trimmed By $717,170 Its Ryder System (R) Position; Source Capital (SOR)’s Sentiment Is 2

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Ryder System Inc (R) stake by 12.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 12,365 shares as Ryder System Inc (R)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 85,749 shares with $5.00 million value, down from 98,114 last quarter. Ryder System Inc now has $2.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 225,614 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters Sharing Economy, Unveils COOP by Ryder; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 12/04/2018 – US Mint: David J. Ryder Sworn in as 39th United States Mint Director; 05/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Ryder Cup is set to return in 2028; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Net $33.5M; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Carper: EPW Hearing Statement: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valle; 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70

Source Capital Inc (SOR) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 24 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 12 sold and trimmed holdings in Source Capital Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.40 million shares, down from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Source Capital Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold R shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 6.64 million shares. 29,799 were reported by Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Company. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Community Bancorp Of Raymore holds 103,115 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 34,603 shares. Park Circle stated it has 20,000 shares. Dupont Mgmt owns 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 3,549 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 636,723 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Moneta Group Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). 68,955 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% or 203 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 13,228 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 47,370 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,985 shares.

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 8.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.64 per share. R’s profit will be $80.01M for 8.95 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Volatility Bulletin: Measured Response To Saudi Attacks – Even By Oil VIX – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Pays A 1.1% In Just 3 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 38% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 6,611 shares to 62,126 valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Anaplan Inc stake by 8,073 shares and now owns 12,873 shares. Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 26,270 shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. for 136,601 shares. Pecaut & Co. owns 100,580 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 2.19% invested in the company for 191,401 shares. The Indiana-based Ami Investment Management Inc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 52,731 shares.

Source Capital, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $313.97 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 17.26 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.