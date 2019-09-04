Tiverton Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Shares Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Holder 13D Management Trimmed Holding by $2.45 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 85.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 62,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 134,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 72,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 3.16M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 6.83 million shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. 7,892 were reported by Coastline. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 90,504 shares stake. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 48,724 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Advsr Preferred Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,059 shares. Peoples Service Corporation invested in 21,319 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4.27 million shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 4,372 shares. Moreover, Lipe And Dalton has 4.51% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.16% or 1.16M shares. Agf America invested in 57,289 shares. Kanawha Mgmt holds 0.19% or 27,800 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 15,264 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 31,185 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 10,261 shares to 14,383 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 42,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,830 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares to 607,085 shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67M for 73.78 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.