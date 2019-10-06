Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $3.01 Million; Baxter Bros Maintains Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 52,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 214,796 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, up from 161,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 95,668 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18M, up from 93,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

