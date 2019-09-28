Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Position in Intercontinentalexchange (ICE) by $1.39 Million as Shares Rose; Stadium Capital Management Holding in Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Raised as Share Value Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinentalexchange Inc (ICE) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 16,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 295,935 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.43M, up from 279,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinentalexchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49 million shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 82,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The hedge fund held 292,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, up from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 195,925 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,976 shares to 3,597 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,512 shares, and cut its stake in American Capital Agency Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.91% or 295,935 shares. 21,238 were reported by Forte Adv. Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 0.02% or 9,299 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Limited reported 393,436 shares stake. Cibc World reported 9,565 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 0.69% or 238,634 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc owns 51,465 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Com reported 42,384 shares. Chemical Bank invested in 26,998 shares. 435,237 are owned by Altrinsic Ltd Company. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 3,450 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 69,174 shares. 166,105 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Llc holds 9,993 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $940,223 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $266,117 was made by Donaghy Stephen on Monday, August 5.