Tiverton Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by $442,494 as Stock Price Rose; Kb Home (KBH) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 260,304 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,104 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 20,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 606,049 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 185,670 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Zweig owns 214,383 shares. 253,509 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. United Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 112,663 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Riverhead Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Salem Counselors Incorporated has 49,450 shares. 49 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 139,460 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 17,641 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 263,100 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability accumulated 7,908 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 18,216 shares.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.23M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 532,000 shares, valued at $88.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 465,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 4,708 shares to 5,727 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).