Tiverton Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Price Rose; Adams Express Company Holding in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Boosted by $14.91 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 382,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 668,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 12.71 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1102.83. About 175,691 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.32 million for 12.68 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Blackrock owns 1.92 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 874 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 202,780 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cornerstone Advisors has 561,600 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 6,077 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Company has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 20,714 are held by Nfc Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 24,953 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 4,032 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.17% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Ltd has invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc has 114,720 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,770 shares to 102,981 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,600 shares to 376,100 shares, valued at $30.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.18% or 264,046 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.11% or 13,478 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 2.76 million shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grp One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 56,520 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jnba reported 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Panagora Asset owns 717,904 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grand Jean Mgmt Incorporated reported 5.9% stake. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7.99 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cardinal Management reported 474,715 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2.39% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio.