Tiverton Asset Management Has Decreased Its Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Holding as Stock Declined; Mackay Shields Upped Its La Z Boy (LZB) Holding by $1.20 Million; Valuation Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 231.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,300 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 156,341 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 13.09% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.66% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 24,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 672,924 shares traded or 57.80% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M

