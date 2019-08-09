Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Tekla Capital Management Boosted Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by $1.68 Million as Shares Declined

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 46,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 198,048 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 151,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 7,651 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY USED TO REFINANCE IN FULL BORROWER’S $284.3 MLN IN TERM LOANS MATURING 2021; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $1.35 TO $1.55; 02/04/2018 – $ALKS is going to get slammed — FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Has Requested Conduct of Bioavailability Study; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Unable to Complete Substantive Review of Regulatory Package; 23/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: Aristada (Aripiprazole Lauroxil; Alkermes): A Long-Acting lnjectable Formulation of the Atypical Antipsychotic Aripiprazole – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes Intends to Seek Immediate Guidance, Including Requesting Type A Meeting With FDA; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Action Expected by Jan. 31, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance for Review of New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depres

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 6,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 8,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.12. About 23,807 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable

