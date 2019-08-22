Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding by $641,250; Radian Group (RDN) Shares Declined While Bruni J V & Company Lifted Stake by $621,760

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.82 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 1.16M shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 531,166 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 301 shares. Schroder Investment Management accumulated 67,411 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Amp Capital reported 25,400 shares. 21,200 are held by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.13% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.02% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 2.72M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 2.83 million shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Millennium Management Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1.64M shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 119,305 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP has invested 0.15% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Massachusetts Services Communications Ma holds 110,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 225,600 shares.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radian Group approves $200M stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Radian Stockholders at Annual Meeting Re-elect Directors, Approve Executive Compensation and All Other Proposals; Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Radian (RDN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radian Adds New Real Estate Information and Valuation Solutions to its Product Suite with Acquisition of Independent Settlement Services – Business Wire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.