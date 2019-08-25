Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Share Value Rose; American Century Companies Increases Stake in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC)

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 46,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 386,021 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86 million, up from 339,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.3. About 431,896 shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpublic Receives Perfect Score on 2019 HRC Corporate Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta accumulated 42,544 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd has 3,861 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated invested 0.74% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Mcf Ltd Liability Company owns 143 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 281,006 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.5% or 510,000 shares in its portfolio. American Interest Grp Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 226,467 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 3,055 shares. Millennium Management has invested 0.17% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 5,068 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5,978 shares to 119,582 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,172 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,574 shares to 3,858 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 9,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.50 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.