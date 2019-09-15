Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Facebook (FB) by $4.00 Million; Sony (SNE) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Position by $312,000

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Sony Corporation (SNE) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 6,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361,000, down from 12,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Sony Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 654,169 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/04/2018 – SONY EXPECTS TO BOOK GAIN IN 1Q ON SALE, VALUATION OF SPOTIFY; 21/05/2018 – Sony Expects to Pay Cash Consideration of About $2.3B; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app, and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 21/05/2018 – Though the final purchase price is subject to customary closing adjustment, Sony said it expects to pay about $2.3 billion for the deal that would give the company a 90 percent indirect equity interest in the music publisher; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW WEALTH LTD CVW.AX – ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SONY LIFE; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS VALUATION OF EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING NOT REFLECTED YET IN THIS FY PROFIT OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – There are no producers attached to the film, which was initially bought by Sony in 2014, and will be adapted by Ben Jacoby, according to Deadline; 13/04/2018 – Sony’s Hirai eschewed Band-Aid solutions to heal earnings; 21/05/2018 – MUBADALA-LED INVESTOR GROUP, SONY REACH PACT FOR SONY TO BUY

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 20,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 293,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.57M, up from 272,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital; 28/03/2018 – BENIOFF: FACEBOOK SCANDAL SHOULD MAKE EVERY CEO LOOK IN MIRROR; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – New ‘Freedom From Facebook’ Group Wants to Dismantle It — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 24,548 shares to 147,387 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 30,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,551 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 14,075 shares to 123,575 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).