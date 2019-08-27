Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $1.48 Million; As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Share Price Declined, Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed by $1.90 Million Its Position

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 93,874 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 9,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, up from 67,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 4.36M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $50.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.