Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Conocophillips (COP) as Share Value Declined; Pentwater Capital Management LP Position in Atricure (ATRC) Lifted as Market Value Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 83,583 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 24,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,685 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 127,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,499 shares. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantum Management accumulated 127,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 56,861 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% or 69,800 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 431,390 shares in its portfolio. Hood River Mgmt Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 393,385 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ny, New York-based fund reported 40,400 shares. Sei Company has 44,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 475,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group accumulated 0% or 72,843 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 40,875 shares. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.17% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) by 215,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 75,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Upwork Inc.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atreca Proposes Terms For $125 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adverum Gets New CFO, Flexion’s Osteoarthritis Trial, Bristol-Myers Earnings – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Chefs’ Warehouse, SMART Global Holdings, and AtriCure Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AtriCure Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ATRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for a Noisy Market – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Three Companies In One – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,429 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments Company Ltd. Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 5,269 shares. 29,194 are held by Johnson Counsel. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.69% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 84,203 shares. Brave Asset reported 12,581 shares. 13.67 million are held by Bancorporation Of Mellon. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 139,490 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. 138,303 were reported by Montgomery Inv. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,120 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,809 shares. Garrison Bradford holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,000 shares. Tortoise Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 1,403 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 27,813 shares. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 2.13% stake.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC) by 3,627 shares to 17,104 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 81,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,948 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).