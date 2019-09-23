Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Its First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Holding; Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Agco Corp. (AGCO) as Market Valuation Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 91,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 792,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45M, down from 883,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 446,584 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 277,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13 million, up from 274,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 281,458 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.75 million for 23.42 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 870,039 shares in its portfolio. American Group Inc Inc accumulated 126,003 shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Group Inc Ltd accumulated 2.58% or 150,246 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company holds 4,417 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Moreover, Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.52% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 41,000 shares. Schafer Cullen holds 0% or 5,305 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 192,475 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Assocs Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 12,730 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com invested in 59,839 shares. Blair William Com Il owns 4,854 shares. Pictet Asset invested in 0.03% or 176,212 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 193,974 shares to 611,218 shares, valued at $51.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd by 9,140 shares to 48,695 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,291 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).