Tiverton Asset Management Decreased Position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) by $918,554 as Stock Declined; As General Electric (GE) Shares Rose, Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Trimmed Stake by $2.78 Million

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 248.88M shares traded or 308.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 11,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 21,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 391,035 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 21,810 shares to 46,956 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 5,898 shares. Texas-based Tpg Gru Holdings (Sbs) Advisors has invested 2.15% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Quantum reported 2,621 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.24% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). James Rech Inc owns 7,270 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 22,841 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Federated Investors Pa has 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 161,787 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,574 shares. Maryland-based Advsrs Preferred Lc has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Howe Rusling owns 10 shares. 330,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 1.23% or 52,925 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why BP Prudhoe Bay, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, and Roku Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airbus begins production of A220s in Alabama – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit Aero +5%, foreseeing strong 2019 on rising demand from Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Buffeted By Boeing’s Woes – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing MAX troubles has airline CEO cursing mad – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE stock swings back to gains in wake of earnings and free cash flow beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc reported 20,563 shares. Apriem Advsr invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 21,769 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 25,765 are owned by Amg Trust Savings Bank. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested in 0.56% or 166,292 shares. Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 0.74% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roberts Glore And Com Il reported 37,973 shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ithaka Limited Liability Company owns 11,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 182,618 shares. Moreover, Wilkins Counsel has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,779 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 46,373 shares. 71,192 are owned by Twin Focus Ptnrs Ltd Com. 24,067 are owned by Brown Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.