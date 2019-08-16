Tiverton Asset Management Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $385,170 as Share Price Rose; Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Aqua America (WTR) Holding by $400,572

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.97. About 1.70M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 101.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 11,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 22,054 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, up from 10,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 539,998 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.95 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 79,794 shares to 161,924 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 76,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has 0.38% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,998 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 53,922 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 84,389 shares. Assetmark reported 3,054 shares. Capital Ww has 0.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 869 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.52% or 8.75M shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 61,449 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability has 4,196 shares. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 1,993 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1.59 million were reported by Amer Century.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Water stocks including WTR, TTEK, XYL look oversold, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America CEO Chris Franklin Recognized as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner for Greater Philadelphia – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.