Tiverton Asset Management Decreased Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Its Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 75,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,474 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10 million, down from 194,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 4.44M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.59 million, down from 62,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $288.51. About 1.76M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.80 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches TV series focused on changing the world – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Patten Grp Inc has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,451 were accumulated by Insight 2811 Inc. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 3,241 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sterling Inv Management has 2,614 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Gru has 0.93% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 107,678 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 167.93 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Braun Stacey invested in 1.28% or 181,931 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Company reported 147,170 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 216,125 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 30,411 shares to 147,488 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 4,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust accumulated 0.03% or 2,147 shares. Comgest Sas invested in 83,183 shares. Castleark Ltd has invested 0.96% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Charles Schwab Management Inc accumulated 1.97M shares. Sit Associate reported 1,040 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md accumulated 23,865 shares. American National Registered Advisor holds 3,005 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc holds 4,551 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold holds 0.54% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 14,092 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Lc has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,100 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited reported 835 shares stake. Savant Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,457 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc accumulated 12,540 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,213 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Central Asset Invs Hldgs (Hk) holds 1,705 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huge crowds at Costco’s Shanghai opening – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Bets on Heavy Industries Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Suggests It’s 25% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costco tops comparable sales estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Titanium Corporation Reports Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 24,233 shares to 103,667 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 667,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).