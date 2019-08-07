Tiverton Asset Management Cut Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stake By $641,250; Thl Credit (TCRD) Shorts Raised By 27.22%

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) stake by 88.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 8,550 shares as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 1,120 shares with $84,000 value, down from 9,670 last quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada now has $111.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 1.00 million shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 11/05/2018 – MIKHAIL DVORKOVICH TO BECOME VTB’S VICE PRESIDENT: RBC; 08/05/2018 – XL GROUP LTD XL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $46; 23/04/2018 – RBC Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – CARGOJET INC CJT.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$74 FROM C$71; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA, CHINA REVIVE $10B COAL POWER PLANT PROJECT: RBC; 16/05/2018 – ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP EFN.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 09/05/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 04/04/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC ANAB.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93

Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD) had an increase of 27.22% in short interest. TCRD's SI was 245,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.22% from 192,900 shares previously. With 88,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD)'s short sellers to cover TCRD's short positions. The SI to Thl Credit Inc's float is 0.86%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 27,325 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. Giambastiani Edmund P Jr had bought 1,440 shares worth $9,648. Nelson Jane Musser had bought 3,650 shares worth $24,590 on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THL Credit, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mgmt reported 0.42% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 24,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 900 are held by Willingdon Wealth. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 9,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Co has 28,436 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Capital Lp has 0.14% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Legal And General Group Public reported 163,197 shares. D E Shaw And Co has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 81,720 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 21,920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Arrowstreet Capital L P reported 241,120 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 150,255 shares.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $209.92 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

