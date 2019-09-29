Tiverton Asset Management Cut Noble Energy (NBL) Stake; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shorts Down By 7.81%

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 48.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 30,353 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 32,080 shares with $718,000 value, down from 62,433 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 4.07 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) had a decrease of 7.81% in short interest. DO’s SI was 28.85 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.81% from 31.29 million shares previously. With 2.89M avg volume, 10 days are for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s short sellers to cover DO’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 2.97M shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 33,026 shares. Clearbridge Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Voya Investment Ltd Com stated it has 27,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oz Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 312,000 shares. Majedie Asset Management reported 1.64% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 24,517 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 50,056 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 127,953 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mngmt I has 0.06% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1,900 shares. Next Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 623,193 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.68’s average target is 35.93% above currents $5.65 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, September 23 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) rating on Wednesday, September 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $1000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pareto given on Monday, September 9.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $777.97 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 20% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Noble Energy Commences Tender Offer for Its 4.15% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston energy-related cos. name new CFOs – Houston Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 19,870 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 597,660 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thomas White International owns 15,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 11,925 were reported by Fruth Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Parametric Associate owns 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.16 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 223,050 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Lc has invested 0.59% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hudock Grp Limited Com accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett Inc reported 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 2.99 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 159,455 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.25% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 343,525 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31’s average target is 38.02% above currents $22.46 stock price. Noble Energy had 11 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3200 target in Monday, September 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 30.