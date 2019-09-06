Tiverton Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in General Electric Co (GE); Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Holding by $4.64 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 115,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.94 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 7.62M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 309.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 124,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 165,173 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 40,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 85.55 million shares traded or 29.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 9,882 shares to 13,859 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Asset stated it has 0.4% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fin Architects Inc invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 1.67 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 128,420 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Perkins Capital Mngmt holds 17,260 shares. Twin Management invested in 21,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vgi Ptnrs Pty stated it has 5.61 million shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Cap Management holds 0.07% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Broderick Brian C reported 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Martin & Com Tn has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 153,364 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.19M shares.