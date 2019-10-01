Tiverton Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Citrix Systems (CTXS); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $357,637

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 159.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496,000, up from 1,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.06. About 468,550 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25 million, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 12.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Delivers Expanded Network Protection through SD-WAN Solution with Palo Alto Networks – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Ltd owns 2,474 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 63,116 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 211,890 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3.43 million shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 46,722 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.04% or 5.49M shares. Stephens Ar holds 11,553 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 2,604 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd invested in 0.05% or 652,233 shares. Cibc reported 52,442 shares stake.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc/De (NASDAQ:MAR) by 26,881 shares to 87,704 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 24,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,458 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacky Wright rejoins Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.